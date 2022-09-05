English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IT ministry summons Wikipedia executives after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page vandalised

    Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that intermediaries operating in India cannot permit misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement

    Aihik Sur
    September 05, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Wikipedia (Image: Reuters)

    Wikipedia (Image: Reuters)


    Wikipedia executives have been summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page was vandalised, a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

    Arshdeep Singh, who missed a catch during the India-Pakistan cricket match on September 4, was subjected to severe criticism and trolling. Key details in his Wikipedia page, was changed to term him as 'Khalistani'.

    "Wikipedia executives have been summoned. We are taking this seriously. There are indications that there may have been Pakistani involvement and this could have had implications on our national security and harmony," a government official said.

    Moneycontrol has reached out to Wikipedia with queries in this regard, and the post will be updated when a response is received.

    Minister of State in the IT ministry, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, took to Twitter to voice his concern around this development.

    Close

    Related stories

    "No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation n deliberate efforts to incitement n #userharm - violates our govts expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet," he tweeted.

    This comes at a time when the IT Ministry is finalising the amendments to the Information Technology Rules 2021. One of the reason for bringing in the amendments was that intermediaries were not addressing grievances “satisfactorily and/or fairly”.

    Additionally, IT ministry had also said that a number of intermediaries have acted in violation of Constitutional rights of Indian citizens”.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Arshdeep Sing #Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology #Wikipedia
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 02:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.