Zomato falls 15% in four sessions; Rs 16,136 crore investor wealth wiped out

Shares of Zomato Ltd on Friday seemed set to close below their listing level as the stock continued to fall for the fourth straight session amid a sharp decline in the domestic equity market. The four-day fall has eroded Rs 16,136 crore or $2.17 billion investor wealth.

Zomato debuted on the bourses in July 2021 with an issue price of Rs 76 apiece and settled with a nearly 65% premium at Rs 125.85.

At the time of writing this report, Zomato was trading at Rs 113.45 a share, down 9% from its previous close, while benchmark index Sensex traded 0.86% lower at 58,981.69 points. Since January 17, Zomato has fallen 15.3%. The domestic equity market, too, slid for the fourth session on Friday, thus sliding 3.6% owing to the expectation of a Fed hike in the US.