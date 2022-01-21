MARKET NEWS

IPO

Zomato falls 15% in four sessions; Rs 16,136 crore investor wealth wiped out

Since January 17, Zomato has fallen nearly 13%. The stock debuted on the bourses in July 2021 with an issue price of Rs 76 apiece and settled with a nearly 65% premium at Rs 125.85.

Ravindra Sonavane
January 21, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Zomato Ltd on Friday seemed set to close below their listing level as the stock continued to fall for the fourth straight session amid a sharp decline in the domestic equity market. The four-day fall has eroded Rs 16,136 crore or $2.17 billion investor wealth.

At the time of writing this report, Zomato was trading at Rs 113.45 a share, down 9% from its previous close, while benchmark index Sensex traded 0.86% lower at 58,981.69 points. Since January 17, Zomato has fallen 15.3%. The domestic equity market, too, slid for the fourth session on Friday, thus sliding 3.6% owing to the expectation of a Fed hike in the US.
Zomato debuted on the bourses in July 2021 with an issue price of Rs 76 apiece and settled with a nearly 65% premium at Rs 125.85.

The stock, since then, has been favorite among investors. However, recent reports suggesting Fed rolling back liquidity amid higher inflation and indicating multiple interest rate hikes this year, have weakened the case for investment in richly priced technology stocks with no near-term visibility on profitability.

Shares of One97 Communications, CarTrade, PB Fintech, and Fino Payments Bank have slid between 10 percent and 50 percent from their IPO prices. Shares of Nykaa parent FSN E-commerce have sunk 21 percent from their highs post-listing.

Recent news reports suggest that the government is planning a wage code bill, which, if implemented, analysts say, will drastically alter the way industrial houses treat their employees and also impact the working hours, take-home salaries, and other rights of employees.

"Superior growth potential aside, we sniff potential regulations considering the market power and control exercised by online delivery apps at large on gig workers. The shape and form of such regulations are not yet clear, but look quite probable over a medium-to-long-term", said Edelweiss Research in its November report.

"To be sure, markets love Zomato’s delivery story, but in the first few months since listing, its quality of disclosures has been sub-par. If this continues, valuations could take a knock. And also with food delivery apps demonstrating monopolistic nature, Zomato must decisively outdo Swiggy, a well-funded large player chasing it fast in its playfield", the brokerage added.

Ravindra Sonavane
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #stock to watch
first published: Jan 21, 2022 02:52 pm

