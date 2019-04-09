App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Polycab India: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on Polycab India. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on April 04, 2019

Key competitive strengths: • Market leader in wires and cables in India • Diverse suite of electrical products with varied applications across a diverse customer base • Strong distribution network • Manufacturing facilities with high degree of backward integration • Strong brand in the electrical industry • Experienced and committed management team

Valuation and Outlook

Coming to the valuation, based on the higher price band, PIL is demanding a P/E valuation of 14.6x (to its TTM EPS of Rs. 36.8), which is at a discount to its peer average of 20.1x. Based on FY19E and FY20E EPS, the stock is valued at P/E multiple of 17.2x and 13.8x, respectively, which again is available at discount to peer average. Thus, considering the above observations we feel that the issue is reasonably priced, thereby providing a “SUBSCRIBE” rating.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Read More
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Choice Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #Polycab India #subscribe

