you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to IRCTC: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on IRCTC. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on September 27, 2019

The IPO is part of the government’s plans to take rail entities public and disinvestment programme. In 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the listing of five railway companies – IRCON International, RITES, RVNL, IRFC and IRCTC. IRCON

International and RITES have already been made their market debut in the market while RailTel and IRFC (Indian Railway Finance Corporation) might also hit the markets soon The government will raise ~`6400 mnfrom IRCTC IPO after divesting its 12.5% stake.

Valuation and Outlook

IRCTC is the only entity authorized by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. During FY19, IRCTC's revenues increased 25% to `19,567mn while profit grew 23.5% to `2726mn over the previous year. The company has a superior financial metrics compared to listed domestic peers such as International Travel House (ITH) and Thomas Cook (India) and it a debt-free company with a cash balance of nearly `11,400mn. At the price band of `315-320, the asking valuation for IRCTC is ~19x P/E (FY19). We believe the valuation is reasonable and the company has the potential to offer higher returns to the investors over the next 12-18 months. We recommend investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corp #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #IRCTC #Upcoming Issues #Way2Wealth

