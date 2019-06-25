App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to IndiaMART InterMESH: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its report on IndiaMART InterMESH. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on June 24, 2019

 
 
The public issue of Indiamart consists of offer for sale of equity shares of Rs 475 cr by the promoter group, Intel capital, Accion Frontier Inclusion and Other selling shareholders
Investment Rationale:
-Dominant Player in its category
-Grow the business by attracting new clients and up scaling the current     clients
-Diversification in different geographies and industry leads to lower risk
-Internet penetration will help in attracting new customers

-Improving financials

Valuation and Outlook

With high internet penetration, IndiaMart presence in different verticals and geography we believe Indiamart, will be able to capture the rising opportunity in the industry. Being an ecommerce company, investment is majorly into platform which is already build, so going ahead, the company cost would not grow in comparison to sales leading to improvement in the profitability. The company has one time expense of Rs 65 r in FY19 due to share buyback obligation which is over. Adjusting to that PAT for FY19 stands at Rs 85.3 cr. FCFF & Adj ROE for FY 19 stands at Rs 250.0 cr & 53.4% respectively. As per our rough estimates at the given upper price band of issue of Rs 973, Indiamart is offered at EV /Ebitda of 16.3x FY20E which is attractive. We recommend subscribing to the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



First Published on Jun 25, 2019 11:41 am

tags #IndiaMart InterMesh #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nirmal Bang #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

