App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to IndiaMART InterMESH: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on IndiaMART InterMESH. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on June 23, 2019

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Company’s products and services are spread across India rather than relying on a single geography. Although 36% and 49% of buyers and suppliers are respectively derived from the top eight metro cities in India, namely Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai, company’s marketplace offerings also generate traffic from second and third tier cities representing more than 1,000 cities in total. Potential buyers from varying geographies may therefore reliably use company’s platform to fulfill much of their required products and services for their businesses. The wide assortment of product and services spread across geographies makes company to further grow its marketplace by attracting buyers across geographies.

Valuation and Outlook

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 140 on FY19 eps basis while it is coming at EV/Sales multiple of 5x on FY19 basis at higher end of price band of Rs 970-973/share .Company’s strong network and brand recognition, drives leadership in the B2B marketplace in India. With company’s robust model of providing two-way discovery marketplace connecting buyers and sellers, company has turned around on EBIDTA level in FY19 as it was into operating losses in FY17 & FY18. According to a report, online addressability has led to businesses becoming increasingly
discoverable online, which is leading to the B2B e-commerce market gaining traction. Further, given the ticket sizes associated with B2B/wholesale transactions, the opportunity for B2B e-commerce is even higher as compared to B2C e-commerce market.
Therefore, looking after strong sectoral outlook , going forward we believe that company will show strong financial performance .However at present level , pricing of issue looks little stretched .

Hence we recommend “ Long Term Subscribe” on issue .

Close


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Hem Securities #IndiaMart InterMesh #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.