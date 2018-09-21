App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Aavas Financiers: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities has come out with its report on Aavas Financiers. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on September 19, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aavas Financiers’s loan book grew by 78% CAGR over FY14-18 to INR 40bn. Given, the industry tailwinds  like Government’s push for affordable housing (through tax incentives, budgetary allocation and CLSS scheme), the estimated shortage in housing in both rural & urban areas (43.67mn and 10mn respectively), increasing urbanization and higher disposable income, the strong loan growth momentum is expected to continue in the coming years also.

The management of the company has conservatively built their existing portfolio with Zero exposure to developer finance, under construction properties and plots, to keep the book granular.

In FY18, 60.40% of the Gross Loan Assets came from customers who belonged to the economically weaker section and the low income group and 34.76% from customers who were new to credit. Self employed segment accounts for ~63.81% of the Gross Loan Book. As of FY18, LAP accounts for ~23% of their loan book.

Valuation and Outlook

AFL has a healthy capital base, to fund growth objectives in the long term, (pre issue CRAR is at 61.55%). Tailwinds in affordable housing
segment would augur well for the loan book growth going ahead. Its target customers being self employed individuals, will aid in keeping the yields higher than peers and result in elevated NIMs. This coupled with stringent credit practices will keep the GNPAs lower and hence aid in scripting the earnings growth going ahead.

The company will raise funds to the tune of INR 4bn through this issue, which will boost the capital adequacy further (CRAR will be 81%, considering RWAas at FY18). We believe the valuation of 4.16X FY18’s BV (on the upper limit of INR 821) is justified, given its loan growth potential, superior yields on assets and best in class asset quality. Hence we recommend a SUBSCRIBE to the issue.

related news

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Read More
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 01:29 pm

tags #Aavas Financiers #Cholamandalam Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.