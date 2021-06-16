Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 3.87 times on final day of bidding

live bse live

The public offer of Shyam Metalics and Energy has received subscription of 3.87 times on the final day of bidding, June 16, as investors put in bids for over 8.15 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.1 crore equity shares.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers has been subscribed 81 percent and that of non-institutional investors' has been booked 2.84 times so far.

The reserved portion of retail investors witnessed subscription of 6.14 times and that of employees 80 percent, showed the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Shyam Metalics, a leading integrated metal producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys, opened its Rs 909-crore public issue on June 14, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 657 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 252 crore by the existing shareholders.

The company has already mopped up Rs 270 crore from anchor investors at higher end of price band of Rs 303-306 per share.

"At the issue price, the company would trade at P/E of 21x for FY20 which is quite attractive as compared to listed peers. Considering the company's capacity expansion plans and growth prospectus, we recommend ‘subscribe’ for listing and long term gains," said Canara Bank Securities.

The company has plans to increase manufacturing capacities capacity from 5.71 MTPA to 11.60 MTPA by 2025. It has plans to add manufacturing facilities of Ductile Pipe, Blast furnace and Aluminium foil.

