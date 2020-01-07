Reporter's Take | Why Biocon Biologics is valued at $3 bn?

Biocon Biologics has been valued at a whopping $3 billion after it managed to raise Rs 530 crore from a domestic private equity fund. The Biocon arm is now valued at almost 60 percent of the parent company.

India’s fast-growing biosimilar company accounted for a third of the company’s consolidated revenues for H1FY20 and recently launched 3 biosimilars in highly regulated international markets.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to pharma correspondent Viswanath Pilla to find out why the company has received such a high valuation.