you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Why Biocon Biologics is valued at $3 bn?

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to pharma correspondent Viswanath Pilla to find out why the company has received such a high valuation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Biocon Biologics has been valued at a whopping $3 billion after it managed to raise Rs 530 crore from a domestic private equity fund. The Biocon arm is now valued at almost 60 percent of the parent company.

India’s fast-growing biosimilar company accounted for a third of the company’s consolidated revenues for H1FY20 and recently launched 3 biosimilars in highly regulated international markets.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to pharma correspondent Viswanath Pilla to find out why the company has received such a high valuation.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:29 pm

