MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Policybazaar IPO to open on November 1, price band set at Rs 940-Rs 980 a share

The issue size is 6,07,30,265 shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
File image

File image

PB Fintech, the operator of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, on October 26 released the dates of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The issue would open on November 1, the company said in a red herring prospectus.

The IPO will close on November 3 and the date for finalisation of basis of allotment with the stock exchange has been stated as November 10.

The price band of the IPO has been set at Rs 940-980 per share. The issue size is 6,07,30,265 shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

The dates for initiation of refunds and credit of shares were stated as November 11 and November 12, respectively.

Through the public issue, PB Fintech will raise an amount of around Rs 5709.72 crore, reports said, adding that the IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1959.72 crore by existing promoters and shareholders.

Close

Related stories

The OFS would be driven by investor SVF Python II (Cayman), which would be selling shares worth Rs 1,875 crore. As of now, Cayman holds 9.45 percent stake in the company.

Also Read | 10 things to know about Policybazaar IPO

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers of the IPO.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had last week given the green light to PB Fintech to float its maiden public issue.

As of March 2021, over 4.8 crore consumers have registered on Policybazaar platform and purchased over 1.9 crore policies from insurer partners. In FY21, the annual number of visits on Policybazaar website was 12.65 crore.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO #IPO - News #PB Fintech #PolicyBazaar #Policybazaar IPO
first published: Oct 26, 2021 07:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.