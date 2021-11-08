MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Paytm IPO will be a big event for SoftBank, says Masayoshi Son

SoftBank had first led a $1.4 billion round in Paytm in 2017, valuing it at $7 billion. It led subsequent rounds too, and its current holdings are worth over 2 times what it has invested.

M. Sriram
November 08, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son

Fintech firm Paytm's billion-dollar share sale will be a big event for SoftBank, its large Japanese investor which has backed it across rounds, SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son said on November 8.

While its valuation of $20 billion makes Paytm among India's largest internet companies, it is still less than the $25-30 billion expectation that was rumoured for months leading up to the Initial Public Offering.

When asked about the supposedly lower valuation, "I believe Paytm and its valuation will grow significantly and it depends on market condition and appetite. Either way, I believe that the valuation should be bigger than the cost of what we invested," Son said.

SoftBank had first led a $1.4 billion round in Paytm in 2017, valuing it at $7 billion. It led subsequent rounds too, and its current holdings are worth over 2 times what it has invested.

"So for us, the IPO should be a great event. I believe they can grow their valuation going forward," he added.

Close
Paytm is among a slew of SoftBank-backed Indian startups to go public this year, including insurance firm Policybazaar and e-commerce logistics provider Delhivery.
M. Sriram
Tags: #IPO - News #PayTm #paytm iPO #SoftBank
first published: Nov 8, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.