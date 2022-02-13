LIC reserves up to 10% of issue size for policyholders in its IPO

Representational image

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has confirmed its plans to create policyholder and employee quotas and offer them discount to issue price in its much-awaited draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on February 13.

The DRHP does not specify the offer size, but the central government will offload 31.6 crore shares, or 5 percent of its stake in the company.

The portion reserved for policyholders can go up to maximum of 10 percent. “The aggregate of reservations for eligible policyholder(s) shall not exceed 10% of the offer size,” the DRHP stated. Employee quota is capped at 5 percent. The quantum of discount will be specified closer to the bid opening date, at least two days prior.

Individual, resident Indian policyholders with one or more LIC policies as on the date of DRHP and bid/offer opening date will be eligible to apply under this reserved portion. The maximum bid per policyholder is capped at Rs 2 lakh. Policyholders who fail to update their PAN details by February 28, 2022 will not be eligible for this quota.

LIC has nearly 29 crore policyholders and commands a market share of 61.6 percent in new business premium collections. The policyholders’ quota in the IPO – a first-of-its-kind – was created after the central government permitted LIC to designate policyholders as one of the reserved categories, as per an amendment made last year to the LIC Act, 1956.

The insurance behemoth has, since last year, been running campaigns to get policyholders to update their PAN details in its records. “This is very important from a KYC perspective as well as your ability to participate in the proposed public offering by the LIC…this will be used to help you participate in the proposed offering,” the ad said. It also outlined the process for updating PAN details online through LIC India‘s portal. Policyholders will have to enter their PAN, policy number, date of birth and email ID. Those not conversant with the online mode can complete the process through their agents. It had also made it clear that having demat accounts is a pre-requisite for participating in the public offer.

