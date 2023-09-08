Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO final day | Issue subscribed 19.72 times so far

With three hospitals, it is among the key multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare providers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and western region of India with a total capacity of 1,194 beds as of March

Investors continued to provide healthy support to Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO as the offer has garnered bids for 16.75 crore equity shares against an issue size of 84.97 lakh shares, resulting in the 19.72 times subscription on September 8, the final day of bidding.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) looked more aggressive in bidding than other investors, buying 43.12 times the allotted quota, which is 50 percent of the total offer.

High networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and retail investors have bid shares 22.15 times and 5.73 times the reserved portions, which are 15 percent and 35 percent to the offer.

The issue, which opened on September 6, was subscribed 3.3 times till the second day of bidding.

The Mumbai-based hospital chain intends to mop up Rs 869.08 crore via an initial public offering at the upper end of the price band of Rs 695-735 per share.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue component worth Rs 542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh shares worth Rs 327.08 crore by 10 selling shareholders, including the promoter group.

Jupiter Hospital has already raised Rs 260.72 crore from several anchor investors on September 5, a day before the issue opening, including Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Funds, Government of Singapore, HSBC Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Florida Retirement System, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee and HDFC Life Insurance.

With three hospitals, it is among the key multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare providers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and western region of India with a total capacity of 1,194 beds as of March.

It is also in the process of developing a new multi-speciality hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, with over 500-bed capacity the construction of which has already started in April.