Jupiter Life Line Hospitals mops up Rs 260.72 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Healthcare services provider Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has mobilised Rs 260.72 crore via anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers (QIB), on September 5, ahead of IPO opening.

As many as 39 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book including marquee names like Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Funds, HSBC Global, Florida Retirement System, and Natixis International Funds.

Domestic investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance Company also participated in the anchor book.

The multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in a BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 35,47,247 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 735 per share.

"Out of the total allocation of 35,47,247 equity shares to the anchor investors, 16,91,992 equity shares were allocated to 12 domestic mutual funds through a total of 26 schemes," the company said.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will be opening its maiden public issue of 1.18 crore equity shares on September 6, with a price band of Rs 695-735 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 542 crore by the company and an offer-for-sale of 44.5 lakh shares worth Rs 327.08 crore by 10 shareholders including promoter group.

The net fresh issue proceeds raised by the company will be utilised for repaying debts amounting to Rs 510.4 crore, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Jupiter Life Line claimed to be among the key multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare providers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area and western region of India with a total bed capacity of 1,194 hospital beds across three hospitals as of March 2023.