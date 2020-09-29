172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|ideas-for-profit-what-makes-uti-amc-ipo-a-good-bet-for-listing-as-well-as-long-term-gains-5898341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | What makes UTI AMC IPO a good bet for listing as well as long term gains?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether net outflows in the equity funds make UTI AMC IPO a dull bet or the enduring growth in the mutual fund industry makes it a worthy one

Moneycontrol News

The UTI AMC’s initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 2,160 crore comes at a time when equity funds have seen net outflows for the last two months for the first time in several years.

However, the long-term structural growth story of the mutual fund industry is intact.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether net outflows in the equity funds make UTI's IPO a dull bet or the enduring growth in the mutual fund industry makes it a worthy bet.
