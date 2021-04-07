eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Real Estate Stocks: The pros and cons of MacroTech (formerly Lodha) IPO Real-estate stocks have evolved and there is a huge premium for those who offer credibility, predictability, capability and prudence. A leading player in this space, enjoying strong brand equity is Macrotech Developers (erstwhile Lodha Developers), which is coming out with an IPO. Here's how should investors position themselves.