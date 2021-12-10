I have full confidence in Star Health management, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says despite tepid debut today

Star Health IPO | Promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the second largest shareholder in the company.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Star Health and Allied Insurance Company had a disappointing debut on the bourses as the stock listed with a nearly 6 percent discount on December 10. The shares of the company, which were sold at a price of Rs 900 apiece in the initial public offering (IPO), opened at Rs 848.80 on the BSE, reflecting a fall of 5.69 per cent. The issue comprised fresh issue of up to Rs 2,000 crore and an offer-for-sale, and the price band was Rs 870-900 per share.

While the debut was disappointing, the Bug Bull remains optimistic about the insurer. "Health insurance in India is about 15% of the amount spent on healthcare in India or even lesser, I think, while in the advanced countries, over 80% is paid by insurance companies. So, it is a very nascent industry in India," Jhunjhunwala said.

"Star Health dominates the sector with about 31% market share in retail health insurance in India. I think this kind of dominance in an industry which is poised to grow is very rare. So, I will remain optimistic and hopeful and that is why I haven’t sold any shares in the issue," he added.

Jhunjhunwala believes the promoter of an insurance company has a larger role to play. "...as a promoter of an insurance company, I am bound to provide capital adequacy to it. So, the responsibility of being a promoter of an insurance company, goes far beyond the normal role a promoter."

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the valuations, Jhunjhunwala said that "COVID-19 is once in a lifetime situation and I don’t think it is going to occur again. In my mind I don't think COVID related uncertainties or market volatility has bearing valuations of Star Health, but surely near term factors do effect investor's concept of valuation."

Star Health, a leading private health insurer, is owned by a consortium of investors such as Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. It received a subscription of 79 percent on the last day of the IPO, which closed on December 2.