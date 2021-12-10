Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health disappoints on debut. What should you do?

Star Health IPO | Promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the second largest shareholder in the company.

A few weeks after Paytm bombed on Dalal Street with a disappointing debut, Star Health and Allied Services listed at a discount of 6 percent on December 10.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed insurance firm was expected to see a lukewarm debut since its initial public offering was subscribed only 79 percent.

The stock opened at Rs 848 on the BSE, down from its issue price of Rs 900, while the opening price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 845.

Market participants were concerned about high valuations, recent losses driven by higher COVID-related claims and intensifying competition in the industry.

However, in an interview with CNBC TV18, promoter Jhunjhunwala dismissed growth concerns and said he was bullish on the Star Health management’s ability to tide over the setbacks and turn around. “We have a great team and cost advantages, and we are preparing ourselves for the normalisation in a much larger role,” he said.

So, what should investors do? Here’s what analysts are recommending:

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia

Star Health failed to impress the market with its Rs 7,250-crore IPO. However, investors who intend to hold the share for the long term can do so due to rising demand in the industry, but those who applied in anticipation of significant listing profits may close their positions.

Those who want to participate in Star Health today should wait for a little while as the stock may correct more owing to selling pressure.

Looking at the rising need for insurance and the type of marketshare held by Star Health, one may hold it for medium to long-term growth.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart

We saw a poor listing because investors were concerned about expensive valuations but the long-term outlook for the industry and Star health is promising. Therefore, we can expect buying interest at lower levels. Those who applied for this IPO should hold for the long term, while those who are looking for a fresh entry, should wait and watch at what level the stock manages to attract demand.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities

We recommend to hold the allotment for the long term since the company is the largest private health insurer in India with leadership in the retail health segment. It has one of the largest and well spread distribution networks in the health insurance industry and the integrated ecosystem.

The company’s focus on risk management with domain expertise drives a superior claims ratio and quality customer service. Its substantial investment in technology and innovative business processes will lead to superior operating and financial performance.

Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

We recommend allotted investors to exit on the listing day and if non-allotted investors wish to buy, it is better to look into peers for better growth prospects. Considering all the rationale, we believe the issue was priced discounting all the near-term positive triggers and nothing much was left on the table for new investors.

We are optimistic on the industry prospects for the long term, but considering the highly competitive market, low bottom-line margins and negative earnings status, Star Health seems to be slightly on the higher side when compared to its listed peers, but not expensive, considering the industry’s future prospects.

Abhay Agarwal, Founder, Piper Serica

Although short-term traders looking for quick gain will be disappointed, we believe Star Health is a market leader in the fast-growing health insurance space and rates very high on our Porter model for competitiveness and leadership. Therefore, we advise long-term investors to continue holding their shares as we expect the company to reward its long-term investors handsomely once it turns profitable.

