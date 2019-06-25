App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid IndiaMART InterMESH: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on IndiaMART InterMESH. The research firm has recommended to "Avoid'' the IPO in its research report as on June 24, 2019

The objects of the offer are to achieve the benefit of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges and sale of up to 4.89mn equity shares by the selling shareholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Issue.

Competition from new and existing companies may reduce demand for IndiaMART services or cause us to lose visitor traffic.  Unable to retain existing paying subscription suppliers or attract new paying subscription suppliers to IndiaMART.  Further operating losses. Any delay to adapt to new technological developments or industry trends.

Valuation and Outlook

IndiaMART has not been a profitable entity on a persistent basis, although its revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~32% from FY14 to FY18. We believe, valuation based on P/E multiple is difficult due to negative PAT level and we value IndiaMART on EV/EBITDA basis. Since there are no listed company with the same business model, we use other listed entities in the internet business like Justdial, and Matrimony. At the price band of `970-973, the asking valuation for IndiaMART is ~33x EV/EBITDA (FY19). We believe the premium valuation of IndiaMART is not justified and inconsistency show at the operating level makes this IPO offer “AVOID”

related news

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



First Published on Jun 25, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Avoid #IndiaMart InterMesh #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Upcoming Issues #Way2Wealth

