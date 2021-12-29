MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Aether Industries files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds through IPO

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 757 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.57 million shares by its existing promoter Purnima Ashwin Desai

Moneycontrol Research
December 29, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST

Surat-based specialty chemical manufacturer Aether Industries Ltd has filed the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds through a public issue.


The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 757 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.57 million shares by its existing promoter Purnima Ashwin Desai. HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.


Out of the proceeds from the issue, Rs 190 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for its proposed greenfield project, while around Rs 211.40 crore will be spent on repayment of debt and Rs 165 crore for funding working capital requirements.


As of September 2021, the company’s total debt stood at Rs 223.73 crore.


The company started its operations in 2013 and it is focused on producing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology as core competencies.

Close

Related stories


Aether has two sites in Surat. One manufacturing facility is sprawled over approximately 3,500 square metres that includes its R&D unit, analytical sciences laboratories, pilot plant, CRAMS facility and hydrogenation facility. The second manufacturing facility spans approximately 10,500 square metres and acts as a large-scale manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 6,096 MT per annum.

For the six months to September 2021, the total income stood at Rs 295.65 crore as against Rs 227.71 crore a year ago. Its net profit increased to Rs 57.51 crore from Rs 33.01 crore during the same period, while EBITDA margin reached 30.83 percent from 23.10 percent.

Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #Aether Industries #IPO - News
first published: Dec 29, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.