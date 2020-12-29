business 3-Point Analysis | Over Rs 31,000 crore raised via IPO in 2020, will 2021 be as robust for IPOs? The year 2020 started out poorly for the IPO markets due to COVID-19. But, after a recovery in June, IPOs have delivered one record-breaking performance. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if good days will continue for the IPO market in 2021