English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Watch Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya now.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Interview| PSB privatisation unlikely in the next one year, says S C Garg

    The former finance secretary said the government faces the challenge of fiscal consolidation and returning to the FRBM target, which will not be easy right now. The government is likely to keep the fiscal deficit at around 6% of GDP this year, Garg said.

    Harsh Kumar
    January 30, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

    The government is unlikely to make commitments on bank privatisation in this budget, said former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on January 30. Bank privatisation has been a long-pending agenda for the government but has not progressed, mainly on account of stiff trade union opposition.

    “The finance minister mentioned in the 2021-22 budget that we will privatise two PSBs (public sector banks). That's not happening because that required the amendment in the banking nationalisation act,” Garg said, just ahead of Union Budget 2023. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Budget 2023 on February 1.

    “That amendment has not been brought in. Two years have gone by, and I don't see any possibility of that being brought in the remaining one year of the government's tenure,” Garg said.

    In a freewheeling chat, Garg also spoke about a range of issues including the government’s digital drive, crypto regulations and the government’s challenges on fiscal consolidation. Edited excerpts: