MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

International Trade Fair to begin at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from November 14; check details

The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

Moneycontrol News
November 13, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
Twitter/@minmsme

Twitter/@minmsme


After a year's gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 to 27.


The India Trade Promotion Organisation organises the mega event, which was first held in 1979.


The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.


Prior to 2020, the IITF was held on a smaller scale for two years due to redevelopment work at Pragati Maidan.


Days of the event


The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for ‘Business Days’ from November 14 and for general public days from November 19.


The ‘business days’ of the trade fair are from November 14 to 18 while the general public days are from November 19 to 27. The timings will be 9.30 am to 7.30 pm.


Tickets for the trade


IITF entry tickets will be available at only 65 select metro stations. The tickets can be purchased from the customer care centres of these stations from 9 am to 4 pm, the DMRC said.


These stations include Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.


IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, it said.


To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional ticketing counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required.



Free entry for senior citizens, specially abled on all days

Free entry will be there on all days for senior citizens and specially abled persons from any gate on production of a valid government ID stating the date of birth. However, persons accompanying them will have to purchase entry tickets, it had said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Delhi #India #India International Trade Fair #Pragati Maidan
first published: Nov 13, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.