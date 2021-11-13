International Trade Fair to begin at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from November 14; check details

Twitter/@minmsme

After a year's gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 to 27.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation organises the mega event, which was first held in 1979.

The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

Prior to 2020, the IITF was held on a smaller scale for two years due to redevelopment work at Pragati Maidan.

Days of the event

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for ‘Business Days’ from November 14 and for general public days from November 19.

The ‘business days’ of the trade fair are from November 14 to 18 while the general public days are from November 19 to 27. The timings will be 9.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Tickets for the trade

IITF entry tickets will be available at only 65 select metro stations. The tickets can be purchased from the customer care centres of these stations from 9 am to 4 pm, the DMRC said.

These stations include Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.

IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, it said.

To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional ticketing counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required.



Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for ‘Business Days’ (14th November - 18th November 2021) and for ‘General Public Days’ (19th Nov - 27th Nov 2021).

Tickets will be available at 65 Metro stations.@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/nqkrUQZWAl

— DD News (@DDNewslive) November 12, 2021

Free entry for senior citizens, specially abled on all days

Free entry will be there on all days for senior citizens and specially abled persons from any gate on production of a valid government ID stating the date of birth. However, persons accompanying them will have to purchase entry tickets, it had said.

(With PTI inputs)