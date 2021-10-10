Instasafe eyes expansion in Middle East, Europe for cybersecurity solution

Cybersecurity solutions provider InstaSafe Technologies is looking to expand its presence in the Middle East and Europe and is in active conversation with potential partners and large technology corporations for go-to-market strategy, a top company official said.

Sandip Kumar Panda, the CEO of InstaSafe Technologies, said that the company saw a spike in demand for its products in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic as businesses scrambled to ensure secure, and remote access for all the employees in "work-from-home" mode.

Hybrid and blended models that are emerging now as employees start returning to workplace post-vaccination would bring new complexities fuelling further digitisation and keeping demand for cyber security products going.

"We are looking to expand into the Middle East and Europe. Already conversations are happening. We are trying to partner with large technology corporations who would be happy to take us to the market and jointly offer our solutions," Panda told PTI.

These markets are mature and more "compliance sensitive", making them attractive for the company to pursue opportunities and business prospects, he said.

InstaSafe currently operates in North America and Asia Pacific. The company is also eyeing a deeper presence in Japan.

With rising demand for security solutions, InstaSafe Technologies is "aggressively" looking to hire more people.

The company - which has about 60 employees currently - plans to more than double its headcount in the coming months.

Terming cybersecurity landscape as one of the biggest change drivers since the onset of pandemic, Panda said, "We are seeing some of the largest transitions in evolution of information security or cyber security industry".

The business-to-business cybersecurity company saw a surge in demand for its products during the pandemic, he said adding that uptick was so large that InstaSafe was stretched on its capacity to serve customers.

"Customers were in a mad scramble to grab what they could, because business was getting disrupted and people were trying to see how operations should not be impacted to whatever degree it (disruption) could be mitigated," he said.

The company added 20-30 accounts during that period, and all of its 100 plus accounts grew 3-4 times.

"Our clients had remote access but needed 100 per cent of people to "work from home" at such a short notice, in the backdrop of pandemic," he said.

The innovation Instasafe brought to table was that of rapid deployment, Panda asserted.

"The company's cloud delivered solution, means that the customers do not need to invest in specific hardware if they were to partner with Instasafe in their cybersecurity journey," he said.

The company is looking to execute its various expansion plans in coming 12-18 months, he said.