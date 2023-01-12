Infosys appoints Govind Iyer as independent director

Govind Iyer's tenure as Infosys' independent director begins from January 13. (Image: Infosys/press release)

IT major Infosys has approved the appointment of Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director of the company, in effect from January 12, 2023, a regulatory filing stated.

The appointment is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys board, and is "for a period of five years", subject to the approval of shareholders, the company informed the stock exchanges.

“We are delighted to welcome Govind to the board of Infosys. He is a globally respected corporate leader and his deep and diverse experience

in the areas of advisory services and philanthropy will be of great value to us," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, lead independent director and chairperson of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Iyer, an industry veteran, retired as a partner from Egon Zehnder, a global leadership advisory firm. Prior to joining Egon, he worked at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Heinz.

Iyer has also served on the advisory board of Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, and is a founding board member and chairperson of Social Venture Partners in India.

Iyer's educational background includes a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

His appointment as an independent director was announced on the day when Infosys posted the financial results for the third quarter, with the company's profit climbing by 13 percent on-year to Rs Rs 6,586 crore. Revenue during the December 2022 quarter came in at Rs 38,318 crore, which is 20 percent higher as against the year-ago period.