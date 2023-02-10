English
    Info Edge posts Rs 116.5 cr loss in Q3; founder Bikhchandani says being careful in investments

    Info Edge, which owns jobs platform Naukri, said it experienced longer sales cycles and spend optimisation with various customers, particularly in the IT space.

    Haripriya Suresh
    February 10, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
    Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Info Edge, which owns Naukri, Jeevansathi, 99acres and others, posted a net loss of Rs 116.5 crore in Q3FY23, compared to a profit of Rs 4,601.8 crore in the year-ago period.

    The recruitment solutions business of Info Edge saw revenue come in at Rs 436.8 crore, an increase of 40.3 percent in the December quarter on year-on-year (YoY) basis. On sequential basis, it's up 4.48 percent at Rs 418.1 crore. This comes as the IT hiring business witnessed a significant slowdown in Q3FY23, which the company’s management called out as well.

    Billings for the quarter for the recruitment business came in at Rs 436.6 crore, a growth of 17.7 percent on YoY basis. Of this, Naukri’s billing was Rs 362.7 crore.

    “While we are seeing a slowdown in IT hiring, the non-IT hiring market continues to be strong,” said CEO Hitesh Oberoi. He added that sectors such as insurance, hospitality, retail and banking posted robust growth.