English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo to operate international flights from Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 from Aug 31

    Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated T2 of Bengaluru airport, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

    Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

    IndiGo, India's biggest airline, will operate all international flights at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from the recently launched Terminal 2 (T2), and all domestic flight will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 from August 31.

    The airline has taken all measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo is reaching out to impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details, it added.

    International flights at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will move to Terminal 2 (T2) from September 1.

    On June 8, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport  (KIA), said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal.

    This website also reported that Singapore Airlines SQ508 will be the first flight to operate into Terminal 2 for international operations on August 31, 2023.

    Related stories

    In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated T2 of Bengaluru airport, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

    Nicknamed 'Terminal in a garden', the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IndiGo #Kempegowda International Airport #Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB)
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 12:10 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!