IndiGo to operate international flights from Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 from Aug 31

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, will operate all international flights at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from the recently launched Terminal 2 (T2), and all domestic flight will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 from August 31.

The airline has taken all measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo is reaching out to impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details, it added.

International flights at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will move to Terminal 2 (T2) from September 1.

On June 8, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal.

This website also reported that Singapore Airlines SQ508 will be the first flight to operate into Terminal 2 for international operations on August 31, 2023.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated T2 of Bengaluru airport, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

Nicknamed 'Terminal in a garden', the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said.