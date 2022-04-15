Indigo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta, B.S. Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors

Representative Image

Indigo, the country's biggest airline owned by InterGloble Aviation, on April 15 announced the appointment of Shell India's former chief Vikram Singh Mehta and former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Rtd) as the Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The appointments are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company. Both the appointments will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the MoCA, according to a company statement.

Mehta, who is currently Chairman and Distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress), is being appointed in place of Anupam Khanna, whose second term came to an end on March 26.

“I am delighted and honored to be invited to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. I have for long admired the success of its low-cost, courteous, efficient and on-time offering from the outside. I now look forward to seeing it cross new frontiers, from the inside," said Mehta.

Mehta is an Independent Director on the Boards of a number of companies including Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, HT Media Ltd and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. He is also on the Boards of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, Overseers of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and the Global Advisory Board of Macro Advisory Partners.

Along with Mehta, Retired Air Chief Marshal (ACM) B.S. Dhanoa's appointment will replace Meleveetil Damodaran, who is stepping down as an Independent Director on attaining 75 years on May 3, 2022. The appointment of Dhanoa will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the MoCA or May 4 2022, whichever is later.

Dhanoa has served at various ranks with the Indian Air Force (IAF) including Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South-Western Air Command before taking over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) in May 2015.

He served as the 25th Chief of the IAF from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019, and led the IAF when it executed airstrikes over a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019.

Dhanoa is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp Ltd from October 2020.

“Delighted to be on the immensely talented Board of IndiGo, the market leader in civil aviation of our country with an inherent belief in performance and safety, values I cherished the most during my service in the IAF," said Dhanoa.

“All of us at IndiGo are absolutely thrilled to have two such distinguished personalities join our Board. Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India. We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa’s exemplary leadership and crisis management skills. We look forward to the guidance and counsel of these two very special people," said IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.





