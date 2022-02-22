English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India Ratings revises upwards outlook on microfinance sector to 'neutral' from 'negative' for FY23

    The agency expects the sector to grow 20-30 per cent in both FY22 and FY23 in comparison to the below 10 per cent AUM (assets under management) growth in the previous two years.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    India Ratings has revised upwards its outlook on the microfinance sector to 'neutral' from 'negative' next fiscal, on the back of a revival in growth that could clip at 30 per cent.

    The agency expects the sector to grow 20-30 per cent in both FY22 and FY23 in comparison to the below 10 per cent AUM (assets under management) growth in the previous two years.

    Given the yield limitations, mid- and small-MFIs have not seen comparable growth.

    While large MFIs will continue with their normal disbursement trends and new customer acquisitions as normalisation happens in FY22 and FY23, small- and mid-ones will ramp up their activities once the harmonisation guidelines are implemented.

    The agency see that the impact of the pandemic on credit cost has been largely absorbed by now, and there is a likelihood of normalised growth for these small lenders.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also, their collections, especially those disbursed after the pandemic, have recovered and refinance has become relatively easy now.

    Another booster is the increased viability expectations for small-mid MFIs after the implementation of harmonisation guidelines, as they can now revise their lending rates, which will improve pre-provision operating profit margins and provide higher tolerance to withstand credit cost, the report said.

    The agency expects the credit cost to decline to a median of 1.5-5 per cent in FY23 from 4-7 per cent in FY22 as collections are better since December and it will be lower than FY22.

    The decline would largely be a function of growth, provision coverage and recovery from restructured loans.

    MFIs in states such as Assam, Bengal and Kerala, and specific districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat where there was delayed easing of lockdown restrictions under both the waves along with other regional issues will see higher slippages, though especially those that have provided longer moratoriums.

    Under the current interest rate pricing cap, small and mid MFIs have been vulnerable to credit shocks.

    They are facing the challenges of availability of credit and adverse cost of borrowings even amid declining interest rates.

    One of the key objectives of harmonisation is to address this.

    Consequently, MFIs may be able to undertake risk-based pricing as well as cost-plus pricing, leading to improved viability of small and medium players and aid them in building both scale and operating buffers, and increase their credit worthiness.

    In the past 15 months, even mid and small players have managed to refinance existing debt compared to the FY17 to 1HFY21 period, supported by government guarantees to banks for on-lending to MFIs.

    The agency expects large players to continue to avail of financing from Q4 onwards, and small MFIs would have it relatively easy once the harmonisation guidelines are implemented.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #India Ratings #microfinance sector
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 07:07 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.