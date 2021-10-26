India Post Payments Bank ties up with HDFC to offer home loans

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and HDFC Limited on October 26 announced a strategic alliance to offer home loans to nearly 4.7 crore customers of IPPB.

India post will leverage its country-wide network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points to make available HDFC home loan products to customers across India, the company said in a press release.

The partnership aims to take HDFC home loan products to customers,

especially those in unbanked and underserved areas with many of them having little or no access to finance, to fulfill their dream of owning a home, the IPPB release said. IPPB will offer housing loans through nearly 1,90,000 banking service providers - postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, the company said.