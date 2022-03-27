English
    India logs 1,421 new COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

    The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 percent

    PTI
    March 27, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    With 1,421 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,19,453, while the active cases dipped to 16,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,004 with 149 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 percent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.27 percent, according to the ministry. The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,20,251 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.

    Also Read: No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,82,262, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.20 crore.

    India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 10:37 am
