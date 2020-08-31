Live now
India GDP Data LIVE Updates | GDP Q1 data expected at 5.30 pm today
India GDP Data Live Updates: Q1 GDP figures would put in perspective what impact the set of measures announced by the government to rebuild the economy in light of the economic slowdown and COVID-19 pandemic
India GDP Data LIVE Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO) is expected to put out this quarter's numbers on August 31 at 5:30 pm. The Q1 (April-June, FY21) GDP figures would put in perspective what impact the set of measures announced by the government to rebuild the economy in light of the economic slowdown and COVID-19 pandemic have had. For the April-June quarter of FY21, a contraction in output has been projected. Goldman Sachs had said the Indian economy would shrink by 45 percent on an annualized basis this quarter, and its GDP will slump 5 percent this fiscal year, the steepest contraction in over 40 years. The World Bank projects 3.2 percent contraction, the International Monetary Fund pegs it at 4.5 percent and the Asian Development Bank at 4 percent. What paints an even more bleak picture is that the economic downturn has coincided with a sharp uptick in coronavirus infections, especially since reopening began in May. India has recorded 3.17 million COVID-19 cases so far - the third in the world behind Brazil and the US. The worsening situation forced states to impose localised shutdowns in July to curb the pandemic. Catch the latest updates here:
What GDP numbers mean for the market
Explained: Why GDP growth data is important
Projections for GDP data grim
India GDP data LIVE Updates | Expectations - Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings
Sabnavis expects the GDP print to show degrowth of 20.2 percent. Except for government and Agri, all others may be negative, he said.
India GDP data LIVE Updates | Expectations - Barclays
"We expect India’s Q2 CY20 (April-June) GDP data to confirm that COVID-19 containment measures have dealt an unprecedented blow to the economy, with almost all economic activity coming to a halt as the country went into a stringent lockdown in late March," Barclays said in a note. "With the national lockdown measures being extended through all of April and May, and most states extending their own partial restrictions through all of June, the rural economy, government spending and essentials will likely be the only sectors mitigating some of the declines."
India GDP data LIVE Updates | Expect a deep COVID-19 scar on June quarter GDP prints; will it derail Nifty's rally?
While it is almost certain that the economy degrew in the June quarter, the question is to what extent? The government data on August 31 will lift the curtain from it.
India GDP data LIVE Updates | India's GDP growth has been on a slide since the last 8 quarters
The economy started "unlocking" only from June, albeit in a phased manner where many states still assumed lockdown. Though businesses and economic activities have started picking up since then, India's economy may still not be out of the woods just yet. According to SBI's Ecowrap research, India's GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 percent in the first quarter of FY21. In the January-March quarter of FY20, India’s economy expanded by 3.1 percent. The GDP growth has been on a fall since the last eight quarters.
India GDP data LIVE Updates | Domestic equity bourses in the coming week will be guided by Q1 GDP print, infrastructure output data for July and monthly auto sales numbers, which together will give an indication about the health of the economy, analysts said. During this data heavy week, the investor focus will also remain on global market trends and COVID-19 updates like the number of infection cases and news related to the progress of vaccines.
"This week, participants will be closely eyeing auto sales number and GDP data for cues on how the economy is progressing. Besides, monsoon progress and news updates related to COVID-19 would also be on their radar," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking.
The Indian market last week, ended August 28, showed a stellar performance, with the BSE Sensex gaining 1,032 points and the NSE Nifty adding 276 points -- both indices rising 2 percent each. Read more here
GDP data for April-June quarter of FY21 will be released by the government on August 31. This data will confirm the extent of the damage inflicted by COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Here's a 3 point analysis of what are the expectations.
India GDP data LIVE Updates | Indian economy likely to see record quarterly slump as pandemic hits
Economists in a Reuters poll predicted that gross domestic product in world's fifth-largest economy will contract by 18.3 percent in the June quarter, compared to 3.1 percent growth in the previous quarter, the worst performance in at least eight years. Read more here
India GDP data LIVE Updates | 4 factors to watch out for Q1 GDP numbers today
> How much lower than 0 percent
> Farm-led rebound
> PFCE and collapsing consumption
> Nominal GDP and fiscal deficit
India GDP data LIVE Updates: Explained l Why the latest GDP data on August 31 will be unlike previous growth figures
Various agencies have said the Indian economy will contract in the first quarter of FY21, and the National Statistical Office is scheduled to release the GDP numbers for the quarter on August 31
India GDP data LIVE Updates | Recession on the horizon?
Like all global economies, the Indian economy too is facing the most unprecedented shock in economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice – as per available data – in FY58, FY66 and FY80. The reason was the same each time – a monsoon shock that hit agriculture and then a sizeable part of the economy. CRISIL predicted that India's fourth recession since independence, the first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is here. It said the economy would shrink by 5 percent in the current fiscal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.