India GDP Data LIVE Updates | GDP Q1 data expected at 5.30 pm today

India GDP Data LIVE Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO) is expected to put out this quarter's numbers on August 31 at 5:30 pm. The Q1 (April-June, FY21) GDP figures would put in perspective what impact the set of measures announced by the government to rebuild the economy in light of the economic slowdown and COVID-19 pandemic have had. For the April-June quarter of FY21, a contraction in output has been projected. Goldman Sachs had said the Indian economy would shrink by 45 percent on an annualized basis this quarter, and its GDP will slump 5 percent this fiscal year, the steepest contraction in over 40 years. The World Bank projects 3.2 percent contraction, the International Monetary Fund pegs it at 4.5 percent and the Asian Development Bank at 4 percent. What paints an even more bleak picture is that the economic downturn has coincided with a sharp uptick in coronavirus infections, especially since reopening began in May. India has recorded 3.17 million COVID-19 cases so far - the third in the world behind Brazil and the US. The worsening situation forced states to impose localised shutdowns in July to curb the pandemic. Catch the latest updates here: