ITR filing 2019: Govt extends deadline to file income tax returns to August 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns to August 31, 2019, for taxpayers who were to file their returns by July 31.

The ITR-1 form has been simplified this year, making it easier for salaried employees to e-file returns.

You can file your Income Tax return free on the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. You can also choose one of the several tax filing portals to e-file your taxes for a fee.

For salaried employees, when E-Filing Income Tax returns, you need accurate information on income, deduction and taxes you have paid. Here is a checklist for you when e-Filing your Income Tax returns.

- Form 16: This is the most important document which your employee will provide you.

- Decide on the suitable ITR form: If you are a salaried employee and do not have income from some of the sources mentioned above, you have to fill up ITR-1 when E-Filing your taxes.

- Form 26 AS: Form 26AS is a consolidated record of the various taxes deducted from your income and deposited with the Government. Form 26AS can be downloaded through netbanking if PAN is mapped to that particular account.

- Savings Bank Account and FD interest: Keep the following documents ready.

- Bank statement or passbook for interest on your savings account.

- Interest certificates or TDS certificates from banks and Post offices

- Details of bank accounts and IFSC codes: You also need to keep ready details of all your bank accounts and IFSC codes because you need to list them in the ITR form.