business

Ideas For Profit | Improving shrimp prices & volumes to aid Apex Frozen Foods' stock over long term

Apex Frozen Foods has weathered the prolonged slump without much damage. Investors should start accumulating the stock at current levels as both the shrimp prices and volumes appear to inching upwards, providing a strong indication that we are well into the early phase of an upcycle. Watch the video to know how Apex's performance is shaping up

