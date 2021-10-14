business Ideas For Profit | How Infosys’ stock can reduce valuation gap with IT bellwether TCS Robust revenue acceleration, operational efficiencies and strong commentary on demand prompted Infosys to revise its guidance upward. With the stock underperforming Nifty and IT index in the past three months, we see a catch-up in stock performance and likely closure of the valuation gap with bellwether TCS. Here’s why MC Pro recommends you to add the stock on every decline.