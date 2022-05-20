English
    Ideas For Profit | Dr Reddy’s: India, China & Russia opportunity to offset US pricing worries?

    Dr Reddy's stock is trading at 9.7x FY24e EV/EBITDA, which is at a discount to the median multiple for the sector. MC Pro believes steady traction in limited competition products and strong presence in emerging markets make the stock an accumulation candidate on declines. Watch the video to know about the key triggers and tailwinds for the company.

