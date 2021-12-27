MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | AMC stocks to bet on given the rising inflows into mutual funds

FY22 so far has turned out to be spectacular for the mutual fund industry but the sharp fall in stock prices of listed AMCs is at odds with positive industry trends. The dip in the valuation of AMC stocks presents an investment opportunity. Watch this video to know which are the AMC stocks that can add value to your portfolio.

December 27, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
