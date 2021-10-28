business Ideas For Profit | Adani Ports & SEZ: how Concor acquisition can lead to stock re-rating Despite hiccups in global trade, and other factors such as higher commodity prices, supply constraints, coal crisis and spike in crude oil prices, Adani Ports reported a good set of numbers for Q2FY22. A slew of factors such as integration of recently acquired assets, market share gains, higher coal volumes, spurt in cargo business and an economic recovery-led jump in core business should support its strong guidance for the current fiscal. Here’s why MC Pro believes the stock could be a potential re-rating candidate.