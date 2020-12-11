PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Prudential's assets under management cross Rs 2 lakh crore

As of September 2020, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's total sum assured stood at Rs 18.06 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 08:55 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was the first in the insurance sector to achieve an AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was the first in the insurance sector to achieve an AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company said on December 11 its assets under management (AUM) have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore as it entered its 20th year.

The company, which  started  operations in 2001 with  the  issuance  of  policies  to  seven underprivileged children, had an AUM of approximately Rs 100 crore in its first year of operation. It grew to about Rs 50,000 crore in FY10, and subsequently the company became the first in the insurance industry to achieve an AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015.

RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announce bancassurance partnership

"We are delighted to achieve this milestone of managing Rs 2 lakh crore of assets. It demonstrates our steadfast focus on customer-centricity and the trust reposed in us by our customers. It also symbolizes the commitment of our employees, distributors and other stakeholders to keep the customer at the core of every initiative implemented," ICICI Prudential Life Insurance MD NS Kannan said.

"We continue to be guided by our vision of building an enduring institution which serves the protection and long-term savings needs of customers with sensitivity. As one of the largest life insurance companies in the country, it is our mission to protect and provide financial security to every Indian."

Close

Related stories

As of September 2020, its total sum assured stood at Rs 18.06 lakh crore.

The company, the first life insurer to list on the stock exchanges, has had no NPAs since inception and across market cycles due to its stringent investment philosophy, the firm said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #ICICI Prudential #India #Life Insurance #NS Kannan #stocks
first published: Dec 11, 2020 08:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.