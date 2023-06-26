ICICI Bank to consider proposal for delisting of ICICI Securities

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, announced on June 26 that it will be considering a proposal for the delisting of ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of the bank.

The new announcement comes days after the brokerage firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the quarter ended March, down 23% as against Rs 340 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.

The board in April recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to shareholders of the company.

During Friday's intra-day trade, the shares of ICICI Securities witnessed a significant rally of over 8 percent, marking a notable increase in nearly a year.

(More details awaited)