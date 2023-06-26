English
    ICICI Bank to consider proposal for delisting of ICICI Securities

    Moneycontrol News
    June 26, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
    ICICI Bank

    ICICI Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, announced on June 26 that it will be considering a proposal for the delisting of ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of the bank.

    The new announcement comes days after the brokerage firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the quarter ended March, down 23% as against Rs 340 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.

    The board in April recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to shareholders of the company.

    During Friday's intra-day trade, the shares of ICICI Securities witnessed a significant rally of over 8 percent, marking a notable increase in nearly a year.

    (More details awaited)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 07:37 am