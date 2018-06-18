ICICI Bank board considering reshuffle of top management: Report

ICICI Bank is discussing a rejig of its top management, a move that could make ICICI Prudential Life CEO Sandeep Bakhshi the group's interim chief, The Economic Times reports.

The reshuffle could happen amid investigations into CEO Chanda Kochhar's alleged violation of the code of conduct in the bank's dealings with Videcon Group.

"There have been discussions on having the seniormost, Bakhshi, as the officiating CEO, but the board is yet to sign off on this," a source told the paper.

The board has not yet signed off on the rearrangement, but the announcement could be made this week, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

"Someone from the bank may also move to ICICI Prudential Life to head it in the interim. But some board members also felt that an interim CEO could be a bit destabilising for the institution." a source told the paper.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) officials have been informally told that Bakhshi could move to a different role, the report added.

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar is currently on annual leave for unknown duration.

The bank has appointed retired Supreme Court Judge BN Srikrishna to head a panel investigating the allegations of corporate misconduct.