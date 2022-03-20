English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IRegister now : How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    I-T dept detects Rs 224 cr black income after raids on Maharashtra-based start-up group

    The group is engaged in wholesale and retail of construction materials and has a pan-India presence with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 6,000 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body for the tax department, said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 20, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Income tax department (Source: Shutterstock)

    Income tax department (Source: Shutterstock)


    The Income Tax department has detected undisclosed income of about Rs 224 crore after it recently raided a unicorn start-up group based in Pune and Thane in Maharashtra, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried out on March 9 at 23 premises in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

    The group is engaged in wholesale and retail of construction materials and has a pan-India presence with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 6,000 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body for the tax department, said in a statement. Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1 crore and jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh have been seized till now, it said.

    The statement said it was found that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over Rs 400 crore. "These evidences were confronted to the directors of the group, who admitted under oath this modus operandi, disclosed additional income of more than Rs 224 crore in various assessment years, and consequently offered to pay their due tax liability," the CBDT claimed.

    It was found that the group obtained huge foreign funding via the Mauritius route, by issuing shares at an "exorbitantly" high premium. A "complex" hawala network of some Mumbai and Thane-based shell companies, was also unearthed, the CBDT said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "These shell companies exist on paper and were created only for the purpose of providing accommodation (bogus) entries. Preliminary analysis has revealed that the total quantum of accommodation entries provided by these shell entities exceeds Rs 1,500 crore," it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #black money #Income Tax
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 12:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.