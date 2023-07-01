How SMEs might get diversity and inclusion done right

Inclusive organisations are also more likely to resonate with diverse consumer bases, leading to increased customer satisfaction, loyalty and market reach. (Representative Image)

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives have gained significant importance in recent years, with many businesses recognising their positive impact on performance and growth. By fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, SMEs can unlock numerous benefits, ranging from enhanced innovation and creativity to improved employee engagement and customer satisfaction.

How can SMEs or small and medium enterprises make a business case for this? First, a diverse workforce brings together individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. This diversity fuels innovation and creativity by promoting the exchange of ideas, problem-solving approaches and out-of-the-box thinking. Businesses that embrace diversity are better positioned to develop innovative products and services that cater to diverse customer needs.

Second, inclusive workplaces foster a sense of belonging and equal opportunities for all employees. When individuals feel valued and respected, they are more engaged and motivated, leading to increased productivity and higher retention rates. By nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture, SME leaders can attract good talent and build a loyal workforce.

Third is increased customer satisfaction and market reach: India is a diverse country with a wide range of demographics, cultures and preferences. Even if politicians try to change this fabric, it will continue to be diverse. By having a workforce that reflects this diversity, SMEs can better understand and cater to their target customers' needs. Inclusive organisations are also more likely to resonate with diverse consumer bases, leading to increased customer satisfaction, loyalty and market reach.

You can drive diversity and inclusion initiatives in various ways.

Recruiting practices: Focus on implementing inclusive recruitment practices by ensuring job postings reach diverse candidate pools, mitigating unconscious biases during the selection process, and promoting equal opportunities for all applicants. Examples include using blind resumes or structured interviews that focus on skills and qualifications rather than personal characteristics like caste, gender or language.

Training and awareness programmes: Conduct diversity and inclusion training programmes to raise awareness among employees about the importance of diversity, unconscious biases and inclusive behaviours. Such initiatives can promote a more inclusive work environment and foster cultural sensitivity and respect.

Employee resource groups (ERGs): Establish ERGs that provide a platform for employees to connect, share experiences, and support one another based on common interests or backgrounds. These groups can help build a sense of belonging and contribute to an inclusive workplace culture.

Flexible work policies: Offering flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options or flexible hours, can help SMEs attract and retain a diverse talent pool. This enables individuals with different needs and responsibilities to balance work and personal life effectively.

Here are a couple of examples from SMEs. A social marketplace for handloom and handicraft products in India promotes inclusion by empowering artisans from rural and marginalised communities. The platform helps artisans gain visibility, access to markets and fair prices, preserving traditional crafts while fostering economic empowerment. A personal care products startup has implemented inclusive policies such as maternity and paternity leave, flexible work arrangements and a supportive work environment for parents. These initiatives promote gender equality and work-life balance while attracting diverse talent.

Treebo Hotels, a budget hotel chain, emphasises D&I in its hiring practices and work culture. They have implemented policies to ensure equal opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds, including gender, religion and sexual orientation.

What can we learn from the successes of these organisations and some of the global success stories? Here are a few key takeaways:

· Leadership commitment is essential: D&I initiatives cannot be successful without the support of top leadership. Leaders must set the tone for the organisation and create a culture of inclusion.

· Diversity and inclusion are not just about race and ethnicity: D&I encompasses a wide range of factors, including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and religion. Organisations need to be inclusive of all employees, regardless of their background. Do not just pay lip service like many large conglomerates in India do.

· D&I initiatives should be ongoing: D&I is not a one-time project. It is an ongoing process that requires continuous effort. Organisations need to be committed to creating a culture of inclusion and to continuously evaluating their D&I initiatives.

Diversity and inclusion are important for both businesses and society as a whole. By creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace, SMEs can improve their bottom line and make a positive impact on the world, since they are the biggest drivers of employment and economy anywhere in the world.