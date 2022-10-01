English
    Hope to receive continued policy support to drive 5G revolution: Kumar Mangalam Birla

    Kumar Mangalam Birla stated that Vodafone Idea will soon start rolling out 5G services, but he did not provide a timeframe.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea networks were being constantly upgraded to ensure smooth transition to 5G,

    Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has called for continued policy support to drive the 5G revolution.

    "As we move into the 5G era, we hope to receive continued policy support to drive the 5G revolution in this digital decade," he said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 which saw the launch of the service in the country.

    "Today we are set to make a giant leap into the future. It is a leap that demonstrates India's prowess on the global stage and reinforces telcom industry's role as the bedrock of digital India."

    Also read: Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by December 2023

    Birla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the industry's role during the coronavirus pandemic and the reforms in the telecom sector.

    Birla said Vodafone Idea would soon start rolling out 5G services but he did not provide a timeframe.

    Also read:  5G is like a digital Kamdhenu, the heavenly cow that grants whatever we desire, says Mukesh Ambani

    He, however, said Vodafone Idea would leverage its strong presence in rural India, enterprise customers and tech partners as well as the global expertise of the UK-based Vodafone Group for progressively rolling out 5G network and services.
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 01:26 pm
