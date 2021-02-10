MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold The Anup Engineering: target of Rs 680: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on The Anup Engineering with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on The Anup Engineering


Anup’s Q3FY21 performance was subpar led by lower execution on account of night curfew in Ahmedabad post Diwali (loss of 20 days). Further, dispatch of heat-exchangers remained an issue during the curfew days as the company faced logistic challenges. Bottomline was cushioned, led by reversal of taxation as the company adopted a lower tax rate under Sec-115- BAA. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 29 crore, down 62% YoY, 66% QoQ. Execution was impacted on account of night curfew in Ahmedabad. On the positive side, the company has finished goods stock of Rs 28 crore value as on December end. EBIDTA came in at Rs 6.8 crore, down 68% YoY entailing a margin of 23% vs 27% YoY. Employee cost increased 26% YoY to Rs 4.6 crore while other expenses declined 4% YoY to Rs 14.2 crore. Employee cost increased 26% YoY to Rs 4.6 crore while other expenses declined 4% YoY to Rs 14.2 crore. PAT declined 34% YoY to Rs 9.1 crore cushioned by negative tax charge of Rs 4.1 crore.


Outlook


We value Anup at 11x FY23E EPS. We revise rating from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 680 (Rs 750 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #The Anup Engineering
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.