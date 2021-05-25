Hold Hindustan Zinc: target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZL) reported a healthy Q4FY21 performance, primarily on account of higher-than-expected sales volume. For the quarter, zinc sales volumes came in at ~198000 tonnes (up 14% YoY, 9% QoQ, higher than our estimate: 191813 tonnes), lead sales volume came in at ~62000 tonnes (up 29% YoY, 17% QoQ, higher than our estimate: 54575 tonnes) while silver sales volume came in at ~203000 kg (up 41% YoY, 11% QoQ, higher than our estimate: 187500 kg). Topline came in at Rs 6947 crore (up 58% YoY, 15% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 6435 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 3875 crore (up 97% YoY, 19% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 3594 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 55.8%, in line with our estimate (EBITDA margin of 54.2% in Q3FY21, 44.7% in Q4FY20). HZL’s zinc cost of production (CoP) before royalty during quarter was at US$945/tonne per tonne (Rs 68969/tonne), down 5%YoY both in rupee, US dollar terms and flat QoQ (down 1% in rupee terms). Ensuing PAT for Q4FY21 was at Rs 2481 crore (up 13% QoQ, 85% YoY), higher than our estimate of Rs 2353 crore.

Outlook

We value the stock at 7x FY23E EV/EBITDA (upward revised from 6x earlier) and arrive at a target price of Rs 340 (earlier target price of Rs 290), maintaining our HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More