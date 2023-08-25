Highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on B20 Summit India 2023

N Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing the B20 Summit in Delhi on August 25 said that the current government led by Prime Minister Modi has been consistently carrying out reforms for the past nine years with stable results, while reforms carried by earlier governments were erratic.

She added that sustained global economic recovery will be a key issue for the next few years as the world economy recovers from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Highlights of her speech at the B20 Summit :





Everyone who I have met has said that the B20 Summit is a huge affair



Sustained global economic recovery will be a key issue for the next few years



Sustaining economic growth is not only hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war but also because of climate change issues and switching to green fuels



Each individual economy has its own peculiarities when trying to achieve sustained economic recovery



Everybody feels that the GDP numbers for Q1FY24 will be good



The Indian government has shown accelerated willingness to implement reforms in the last 9 years



Capital expenditure has gone up from 12.3 percent in FY18 to 22.4 percent in FY24



The central government has encouraged state governments to increase capital expenditure



State capital expenditure in Q1FY24 has increased by 74.3 percent when compared on year



Central government capital expenditure in Q1FY24 has increased by 59.1 percent when compared on year



Private capital expenditure has seen a boost behind the central and state governments' capital expenditure



The key priority for economic growth is containing inflation



Elevated interest rate to curb inflation can curb economic growth



Increased expenditure in infrastructure growth is another key to sustained economic growth



The central and state governments' capital expenditure push is creating green shoots of investment from the private sector



Investment in health and education is very important to maintain economic growth



Investment in climate change finance is another key area to maintain economic growth



Diversification of supply chains is another key area to maintain economic growth



The world economy cannot survive another jolt in global supply chains



Free Trade Agreements with the UK is expected to be announced soon



FTA with the UK, Canada and EFTA countries: We are continually making efforts for it along with the commerce ministry. The speed it is going now is this year we should conclude the agreement in the FTA, the FM said



FTA with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is also in the works



EFTA includes Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland

N Chandrasekaran: The president of the World Economic Forum mentioned that India will contribute 16 percent of the global growth