Hero MotoCorp discloses details of promoter family settlement

The family group and Sunil Munjal have reached an understanding on using 'Hero' trademark

Hero MotoCorp on August 14 disclosed details of the promoter family settlement pact entered by the family members on July 27, 2016.

As per the pact, Sunil Munjal exited from the management and control of Hero MotoCorp and also stepped down from the post of joint managing director.

According to the agreement, management and control of the listed entity remained vested with the family group comprising of Pawan Munjal, Santosh Munjal, Renu Munjal and Suman Kant Munjal.

“..please find attached the details of the family settlement agreement received from the promoters of the Company..” Hero MotoCorp said in its regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

Hero MotoCorp has been under the scanner of investigation agencies. The Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of its company chairman Pawan Munjal last month. The Income Tax department had conducted raids on the company premises last year.

The settlement pact

The parties to the agreement were Santosh Munjal, who was the promoter during execution of agreement; Renu Munjal and Suman Kant Munjal, who are promoters; Pawan Munjal, the company's promoter and chairman; and Sunil Munjal, who was then part of the promoter group.

The purpose of the agreement was the division of BML Munjal Group Entities, including the listed entity between the parties to the agreement.

The terms of the pact, as agreed upon by the parties involved in July 2016, stated that "Sunil Kant Munjal, hereinafter refer to as an 'individual' shall exit from the management and control of Hero MotoCorp Limited, including any position held as Joint Managing Director".

"Understanding reached between 'Family Group' and Sunil Kant Munjal on usage of trademark 'HERO'," it further stated.

A spokesperson of Hero MotoCorp said that the settlement pact was disclosed with the stock exchanges as part of a "routine exercise", which is applicable to all listed companies.