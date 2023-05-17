Here are 6 winning employee experience strategies for SMEs

Positive employee experience can lead to higher productivity, increased engagement and reduced employee turnover.

The success of any business depends largely on the performance and the productivity of its employees. In today’s highly competitive market, EX, or employee experience, has become a key factor for businesses of all sizes, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

EX refers to the overall experience that an employee has in a company – from the first touchpoint of the recruitment process to the last day of work. It includes all the interactions, feelings, and perceptions an employee has regarding the work environment, work culture, job satisfaction, and growth opportunities.

Employee experience is not a buzzword anymore, but a concept that has gained significant attention in recent years as organisations realise the impact it has on their business success. Positive employee experience can lead to higher productivity, increased employee engagement, reduced employee turnover, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Many organisations now invest in EX programmes to ensure that their employees feel supported, valued, and engaged, and to create a positive work culture that attracts and retains top talent. Here are some successful EX examples from global companies for SMEs to learn from:

Google is known for providing a great employee experience. It offers a range of benefits and perks, including free meals, on-site healthcare, and fitness classes. It provides employees with opportunities for professional development and career growth.

Salesforce has a strong commitment to employee success and offers a variety of programmes and initiatives to support employees. These include career development programmes, flexible work arrangements, and a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Patagonia is committed to sustainability and social responsibility, and it extends these values to its employees as well. It offers flexible work arrangements, paid time-off for volunteering, and an on-site childcare programme.

Airbnb has a unique EX, with a focus on creativity, collaboration, and community. It offers a range of benefits and perks, including travel credits, sabbaticals, and an annual travel stipend. It also prioritises employee wellness with a focus on mental health resources and support.

Clearly, an effective EX strategy can help organisations attract and retain top talent, improve productivity and efficiency, and ultimately maximise business returns. Here are some winning EX strategies that SMEs can adopt:

1 Establish a strong company culture

A strong company culture is the foundation for a positive employee experience. SME leaders must start by establishing a culture that is aligned with their values and mission. A strong and sustainable culture should encourage open communication, teamwork, creativity, and continuous learning.

Employee Experience

The leadership should foster a culture of inclusiveness where every employee feels valued, respected, and appreciated. They can implement employee-recognition programmes to acknowledge and reward employees for their hard work and contributions. As reiterated in many of my columns here, there is a multitude of choices all around.

2 Provide opportunities for career growth and development

Employees want to work in an environment where they can grow and develop their skills. SMEs should provide their employees with opportunities for training, mentoring, and career development. Any expert will tell you that this can be done through workshops, seminars, online courses, and on-the-job training. SME leaders should provide employees with regular feedback and coaching to help them improve their skills and performance.

3 Prioritise work-life balance

Promoters of SMEs should prioritise work-life balance for their employees. This is the toughest thing to do, given the penchant to make employees do all sorts of work. However, they can start by offering flexible work arrangements such as telecommuting, flexible schedules and part-time work. They should encourage employees to take time off when needed and ensure that they are not overworked or overwhelmed. A healthy work-life balance can help employees stay motivated, engaged, and productive.

4 Provide a safe and comfortable work environment

A safe and comfortable work environment is essential for a positive employee experience. This is especially true when it comes to women employees who need better psychological safety. SMEs should provide their employees with a clean, safe, and comfortable work environment. This can be done by ensuring that the workspace is well-lit, ventilated, and ergonomically designed. The leaders should invest in the latest technology and equipment to improve efficiency and productivity, in addition to framing stringent anti-sexual harassment policies.

5 Foster communication and collaboration

Effective communication and collaboration are essential for a positive employee experience. SMEs should foster a culture where employees can share ideas, provide feedback, and work together towards common goals. They can use tools such as instant messaging, video conferencing, and project management software to facilitate smooth communication and collaboration.

6 Embrace diversity and inclusion

Diversity and inclusion are essential for a positive EX. SMEs should embrace this to create an inclusive workplace where every employee feels valued and respected. They can promote diversity by hiring employees from different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. They can also implement diversity and inclusion training programmes to educate employees on the importance of diversity and inclusion.