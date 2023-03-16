HDFC Bank appoints Backbase to rev up its digital retail banking platform

HDFC Bank has alerted its customers that the lender never asks for confidential information.

The country's largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, on March 16, appointed Backbase to support its retail digital banking platform services.

The lender, in a press release, said that the deal with Backbase will provide them with a more diverse digital infrastructure in line with consumer expectations and new regulatory requirements.

Backbase is a fintech firm that provides digital architecture services and platform infrastructure for banks.

"In addition to user interface (UI), from savings to loans to payments and beyond, Backbase’s banking platform will help us develop new services faster,” said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Group IT Head, HDFC Bank.

Recently, HDFC Bank irked customers with recurring technical glitches in their online services like digital payments, mobile applications, etc.